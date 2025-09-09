"Dear members of the European Parliament..." - Kaka Kallas started her speech on Ukraine to about 7 people.

Adding:

Boris Johnson exploited his position as prime minister for personal enrichment, The Guardian reports (https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/sep/08/revealed-how-boris-johnson-traded-pm-contacts-for-global-business-deals).

According to leaks obtained by the US group Distributed Denial of Secrets, the former British prime minister used contacts gained in office to secure lucrative international deals.

The files include letters, invoices and business contracts covering the period after Johnson left Downing Street, as well as some episodes from his premiership.

The Guardian notes that Johnson lobbied for private interests with senior foreign officials and even pitched projects to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.