Comet PanSTARRS Vile Star Spraying Earth Due April 26, 2026

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Ancient Chinese astronomers recorded comets for 5,000 years describing them as "vile stars" (nie-xing) or "broom stars" (hui-xing), treating them as potent omens of doom, social disorder, and political catastrophe. Coming in from the north, Comet PanSTARRS should sweep its tail at earth between April 26-29, 2026 sending dust and chemicals toward us. Isaiah 14 describes how Lucifer fell from heaven after attacking from the north. Fallen Angels [Watchers] inherently exist as a flame of fire, male human forms or limitless abilities to shapeshift into any animal or object form including serpentine forms." Dr. Michael Heiser Many eschatologists link increased fallen angels and fireballs with the signs accompanying the end of days.