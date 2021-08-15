Proving more embedded verses. Solomon's temple, more like Sorcerer's temple.

Truth and lies are all in this book. The historical truth has been lost, people prefer to believe in the lies than to research the truth and accept it.

Paul was so delusional and in a hurry to spread Judaism that he took advantage of Jesus' coming to falsely claim Him as a Jew without any basis, while the Jewish Messiah they always awaited that would make them masters of this world if the Antichrist John 14:30 The Jew prince of this world is coming, like Jesus said.

Jesus was Greek.

Greek is the language of God and Jesus. Jesus and Jason are the same names. The English speaking world has been fooled for too long, exactly because they do not know the Greek language.