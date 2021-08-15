© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Proving more embedded verses. Solomon's temple, more like Sorcerer's temple.
Follow
1
Share
Report
132 views • August 15, 2021
Truth and lies are all in this book. The historical truth has been lost, people prefer to believe in the lies than to research the truth and accept it.
Paul was so delusional and in a hurry to spread Judaism that he took advantage of Jesus' coming to falsely claim Him as a Jew without any basis, while the Jewish Messiah they always awaited that would make them masters of this world if the Antichrist John 14:30 The Jew prince of this world is coming, like Jesus said.
Jesus was Greek.
Greek is the language of God and Jesus. Jesus and Jason are the same names. The English speaking world has been fooled for too long, exactly because they do not know the Greek language.
Paul was so delusional and in a hurry to spread Judaism that he took advantage of Jesus' coming to falsely claim Him as a Jew without any basis, while the Jewish Messiah they always awaited that would make them masters of this world if the Antichrist John 14:30 The Jew prince of this world is coming, like Jesus said.
Jesus was Greek.
Greek is the language of God and Jesus. Jesus and Jason are the same names. The English speaking world has been fooled for too long, exactly because they do not know the Greek language.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.