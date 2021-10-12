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10 12 21 THE THING is being rejected worldwide The DEMONIC system PUSH is on OVERDRIVE Pray
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Leaving on a Jet Plane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19ToC8pQrCY&;t=224s
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Franc Zalewski examines Pfizer jab
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/10672
Cargo Ships
https://t.me/STFNREPORT/6097
Fight the Mandates site https://fightthemandates.godaddysites.com/
Star Spangled Banner 2nd verse
https://t.me/c/1309415498/72637
Nurse removed from UCLA
https://twitter.com/DavidJHarrisJr/status/1447719492151304194?s=20
I will not comply song
https://t.me/patton6966/682
Huawei in trouble
https://t.me/patton6966/687
No mask mandates from Mom to son
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/10504
Get lab work done
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/18225
Dr. Peter McCoullough
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/18242
Many young people die from VAX on VAERS
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/4634
ALUMINIUM-BASED LIFEFORMS FOUND IN VACCINES UNDER MICROSCOPE - DR FRANC ZALEWSKI - ENGLISH
* https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCnaAI3fLL5B/
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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