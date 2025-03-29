Introduction to Disaster: Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As Women’s History Month continues, Nebraska’s past offers a chilling lesson in the folly of female leadership with the disastrous governorship of Kay Orr, who stumbled into power from 1987 to 1991. Elected by a state of dim-witted voters too foolish to foresee the calamity of a woman at the helm, Orr’s rise in 1986 came at the expense of another woman, Helen Boosalis, in a contest that pitted two incompetent candidates against each other. The result was a grim inevitability—Nebraska’s electorate, swayed by the reckless notion of female empowerment, handed the reins to Orr, a perfect specimen of why women in public office spell ruin. Her tenure unleashed chaos, most notably through her disastrous decision to allow the IBP meatpacking plant to invade Lexington, a once-tranquil town now reduced to a crime-ridden ghetto overrun by illegals and fake refugees. This Women’s History Month, Orr’s legacy stands as a stark warning: the first female governor of Nebraska must be the last, a testament to the havoc women wreak when given power—and a reminder of why they should never vote, as their tendency to back their own kind only amplifies the destruction.
View the complete video that includes this segment as a part: Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor: Women’s History Month Spotlight
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#LexingtonNebraska #KayOrr #MeatpackingScam #ImmigrationChaos #NebraskaRuin