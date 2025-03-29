BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Introduction to Disaster: Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor (Part 1)
1 month ago

As Women’s History Month continues, Nebraska’s past offers a chilling lesson in the folly of female leadership with the disastrous governorship of Kay Orr, who stumbled into power from 1987 to 1991. Elected by a state of dim-witted voters too foolish to foresee the calamity of a woman at the helm, Orr’s rise in 1986 came at the expense of another woman, Helen Boosalis, in a contest that pitted two incompetent candidates against each other. The result was a grim inevitability—Nebraska’s electorate, swayed by the reckless notion of female empowerment, handed the reins to Orr, a perfect specimen of why women in public office spell ruin. Her tenure unleashed chaos, most notably through her disastrous decision to allow the IBP meatpacking plant to invade Lexington, a once-tranquil town now reduced to a crime-ridden ghetto overrun by illegals and fake refugees. This Women’s History Month, Orr’s legacy stands as a stark warning: the first female governor of Nebraska must be the last, a testament to the havoc women wreak when given power—and a reminder of why they should never vote, as their tendency to back their own kind only amplifies the destruction.

View the complete video that includes this segment as a part:  Kay Orr’s Catastrophic Reign as Nebraska’s First Female Governor: Women’s History Month Spotlight
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#LexingtonNebraska #KayOrr #MeatpackingScam #ImmigrationChaos #NebraskaRuin

newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
