They're Playing All Kinds Of Games

The Administrative/Deep State Is Bound & Determined To Make Sure:
* President Trump can’t govern
* His second term is a failure
3 Major Tells:
* Southern border
* Financial/debt
* Ukraine
The full segment is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room (23 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5scnj8-steve-bannon-the-administrative-and-deep-state-are-determined-to-make-trump.html