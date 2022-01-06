© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Joe Consford Success Story | Celebrating the 28% Growth of www.HardwareOnTheSquare.com
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 06, 2022
Joe Consford joins us to share about the 28% growth of HardwareOnTheSquare.com and how implementing Clay Clark’s proven business systems has helped him to grow his business.
Questions
What do you do?
What makes you better than other companies?
What is your no brainer offer?
What kind of growth have you had?
In San Augustine Location 28% growth even in the hardest slowest season
Last year, on the verge of bankruptcy
This year, paying off debts and still in the black!
What systems have you implemented that have helped you the most?
Carrying a clipboard with me
Having a Google compliant website
Store atmosphere through sights, sounds, smells, tastes
Learn More Today At:
https://concretespecialistmn.com/
Step 1 - Improve Branding
Step 2 - Improve Marketing
Step 3 - Increasing Sales
Step 4 - Hiring, Inspiring, Training and Retaining Quality People
Step 5 - Implementing Turn-Key Systems, Processes and Checklists
Step 6 - Improving the Accounting Processes and Systems
Schedule a 13 Point Assessment:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop Today:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Questions
What do you do?
What makes you better than other companies?
What is your no brainer offer?
What kind of growth have you had?
In San Augustine Location 28% growth even in the hardest slowest season
Last year, on the verge of bankruptcy
This year, paying off debts and still in the black!
What systems have you implemented that have helped you the most?
Carrying a clipboard with me
Having a Google compliant website
Store atmosphere through sights, sounds, smells, tastes
Learn More Today At:
https://concretespecialistmn.com/
Step 1 - Improve Branding
Step 2 - Improve Marketing
Step 3 - Increasing Sales
Step 4 - Hiring, Inspiring, Training and Retaining Quality People
Step 5 - Implementing Turn-Key Systems, Processes and Checklists
Step 6 - Improving the Accounting Processes and Systems
Schedule a 13 Point Assessment:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop Today:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.