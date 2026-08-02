GREATEST SCRIPTURE Revelation I've Received. "Turn the World Upside-Down" IS the RESURRECTION In U

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The Truth mirrored from the NOW-unO YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/MtqzARdQnTM?si=KDqcsh1K1Yv8NVAT
Quotation from original video description: "This is a Documentation of the Night the LORD GOD Gave Me the GREATEST Understanding Of SCRIPTURE and Of the RESURRECTION That is IN The World.. The FOLLOW UP Video has been RECORDED and is Being Prepared for delivery ... What is COMING Is PAST SUPERNATURAL,, IT Is WORLD HISTORY In The MAKING.. And it Is The RESOLUTION Of the WORD Of GOD AND The TRUTH Of the SCRIPTURES and The RESURRECTION....ALL GLORY To The KING of KINGs and The Lord Of LORDS.. EL the ALMIGHTY GOD and ImmanuEl the ALMIGHTY In The FLESH"
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