Giving Thanks for Garden's Bounty! 😍
The Kamakura Gardener
Published Friday |

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving Week! It's hard to believe that November is coming to an end but my garden is still producing. The cabbages, broccoli, spinach, arugula, radishes and carrots are coming along nicely. During a rainy day at the start of the week, I used the indoor time to replant some bamboo cuttings and a new succulent plant. 🤩👍🏾

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 

vegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japan

