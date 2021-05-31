Banned On Youtube Video: Dr. Pierre Kory WHO Suppression Of Ivermectin

by JD Rucker | May 31, 2021NOQ Report:EXCERPT:"As I researched to determine if this is an insurmountable “strong delusion” placed over the masses or if it’s just a man-made conspiracy, I came across a video that called out the propaganda being employed to promote the vaccines. But promoting the vaccines is one thing. “Debunking” effective early treatments of the disease, including Ivermectin, goes far beyond simply promoting vaccines. It’s about misleading people into believing the only way they can survive the pandemic is if they inject experimental drugs into their body."🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥