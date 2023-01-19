Xi Jinping uncertain whether to attack Taiwan

https://gettr.com/post/p25k3jff8f4
2023.01.18 The collapsing domestic economy, the massive withdrawal of foreign investment, social grievances, his own health problems, and a military committee that is not entirely reliable have left Xi Jinping with some uncertainty on the question of whether to attack Taiwan.
国内崩溃的经济、外资大量撤离、社会积怨、自身健康问题，以及不完全可靠的军委班子，让习近平在“是否打台湾”的问题上有了一定的变数。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.