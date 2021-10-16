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DARK WINTER SCENARIO REVEALED
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806 views • October 16, 2021
-BREAKING-
A "dark winter" scenario performed on Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C. in June of 2001, 3 months prior to 9/11.
This video was just released by Johns Hopkins University outside D.C. in Baltimore, Maryland.
Listen to everything as it appears this video is propaganda designed to prepare Americans in October of 2021 for a major biological warfare release. Is the COVID19
scare plandemic the world has endured for the last 24 months just a practice exercise
for something much larger and much deadlier? Dr. Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates seem to indicate such via their EVENT 201 scenario.
You decide.
On Monday, October 18th, 2021 The Urban Threat Dispersion project commences in New York City performed by the Department of Homeland Security.
A "dark winter" scenario performed on Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C. in June of 2001, 3 months prior to 9/11.
This video was just released by Johns Hopkins University outside D.C. in Baltimore, Maryland.
Listen to everything as it appears this video is propaganda designed to prepare Americans in October of 2021 for a major biological warfare release. Is the COVID19
scare plandemic the world has endured for the last 24 months just a practice exercise
for something much larger and much deadlier? Dr. Anthony Fauci, Klaus Schwab, and Bill Gates seem to indicate such via their EVENT 201 scenario.
You decide.
On Monday, October 18th, 2021 The Urban Threat Dispersion project commences in New York City performed by the Department of Homeland Security.
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