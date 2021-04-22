X22 REPORT Hidden Messages In A Picture, Think Andrew Jackson, We Have More Than We Know

X22 REPORT Ep. 2458b - April 21, 2021

Hidden Messages In A Picture, Think Andrew Jackson, We Have More Than We Know



Trump and the patriots created a plan to remove the swamp. The plan was telegraphed in many ways, but the most obvious was the portrait of Andrew Jackson. We the people were warned about the plan, the reason for this is so we the people can push back on it. The [DS] is panicking, their plan is out in the open and everyone can now see it. The push of racism is no long working, the majority sees through all of this. We always had more than we know.



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