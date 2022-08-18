The warring sides continue fighting in Ukraine.

There is a slow advance of the Russian army on the eastern outskirts of the city of Soledar. Units of the 6th Cossack Regiment of the Luhansk People’s Militia are fighting in the areas near the Knauf plant, weakening the enemy’s defenses. They reportedly managed to take two fortified strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Ugledar front lines, Russian advance was reported near the village of Vladimirovka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports daily on heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on all front lines.

According to the Ministry, the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) hit the 37th battalion of the 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the AFU deployed near Avdiivka. As a result, it completely lost its combat capability. Loss of personnel exceeded 60 percent.

More than 80 Ukrainian servicemen of the Ukrainian 18th Battalion of the 35th Marine Brigade were killed and more than 50 others were wounded by strikes by the VKS in the areas of Belaya Krinitsa and Velikoye Artakovo.

Russian artillery killed more than 250 Ukrainian servicemen of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade in the area of the settlement of Mazanovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Russian forces hit a temporary base of foreign mercenaries in the city of Kharkiv. As a result, more than 90 militants were killed.

In the Mykolaiv region, about 60 Ukrainian soldiers and 8 units of military equipment were destroyed by the VKS near the town of Posad-Pokrovskoye. The strikes hit the temporary deployment point of the 1st battalion of the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was reported last night that Russian missiles struck at the Ukrainian facilities in the town of Zatoka in the Odessa region. According to unconfirmed reports, about 300 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign mercenaries were killed.

The Ukrainian military is responding with strikes on the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, including on civilians.

Over the past day, 379 Ukrainian munitions hit the territory of the DPR. As a result, one civilian died in the village of Krasny Liman.

Ukrainian forces also hit the village of Pervomaiske using the American HIMARS MLRS. One civilian was killed and three others were injured as a result of the shelling. In total, 80 civilians have been killed and 253 injured in the LPR in 6 months.

The Ukrainian military continues shelling the city of Energodar. More shells hit dangerously close to the Zaporozhie nuclear power plant. On August 17, two employees of the NPP were detained in Energodar for adjusting Ukrainian fire on the facility.

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