The 250th Celebration Isn't a Party—It's a Preparation for What's Coming

The July 4th celebrations are not just a party—they are a massive morale-building operation designed to prepare the people for the pain that follows. This Global Defense War panel brings together retired Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi, retired Lieutenant Colonel Tom Lennox, Captain Rob Cunningham, Michael Jaco, and Derek Johnson for a masterclass on where we are and where we're headed.





The midterms may not happen. The election system is compromised. The Save Act won't pass. The military occupation is constitutional, lawful, and already in place. Derek Johnson breaks down the executive orders that prove Joe Biden was never president—the 21-25 period was a reset of the executive branch, and 25-29 is the reset of the judicial branch.





Venezuela as the 51st state? Not a joke. It's a strategic signal. Tom Lennox reveals why Alberta may become a U.S. state. The quantum technology executive order is not about faster computers. It's about taking control of the future—free energy, anti-gravity, telepathy, and an internet of value where trust is replaced by verifiable math.





The UFO files are being released because the truth can no longer be contained. The storm is coming. But on the other side of the chaos waits the golden age.





Where we go one, we go all.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.