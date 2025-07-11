Dome Floor Prep & Desert Commute: Occupy the Land!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we make strides on our off-grid dome by completing half the concrete floor pour for the laundry-bathroom area, keeping it moist to cure in the Arizona heat. We prep for the next pour while tackling errands in town, including exchanging boards and fixing Donna’s car. Join us for a hyperlapse ride along our desert roads, maintained with our tractor, as we share insights on road upkeep, shade solutions for our pool, and the realities of living 70 miles from Phoenix. Experience the balance of dome construction and desert life!