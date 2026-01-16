BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Ukraine's Kupyansk Gambit Backfires: Russian Forces Exploit Weakness Across Northern Front
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
79 views • 3 days ago

Ukraine’s Kupyansk Gambit Backfires: Russian Forces Exploit Weakness Across Northern Front

On January 15, it was reported that units of the Russian 80th Brigade crossed the border east of the city of Glukhov in the Sumy region. The Russian command is taking advantage of the fact that virtually all Ukrainian reserves have been concentrated near Kupyansk. This enables them to establish new points of tension, such as this one, with relatively few troops.

West of Volchansk, Russian troops are advancing. Ukrainian troops have retreated from three directions south of the Liman, and Prilipka settlements.

The front line in the Liman area has been extremely active in the last few days. On January 15, Russian assault units began fighting for Ozerne, which is southeast of the city. Overall, Liman is already under operational semi-encirclement. The ring around the city will gradually tighten.

The Russian army has significantly increased its offensive on the front line in the Slavyansk area. On January 15, Ukrainian units were driven out of their positions north of Pazeno. Minkovka and the area west of Nelepovskoye fell under Russian control. Widespread pressure is hampering Ukrainian troops, preventing them from reinforcing critical areas.

The Russian army has stabilized the situation in Rodninskoe, which is located north of Pokrovsk. A week ago, Ukrainian troops attempted to capture the city. However, the lack of sufficient reserves in the area prevented them from sustaining their offensive. The city remains under Russian control.

The Russian army has expanded its zone of control southeast of Gulyaipole. It should be noted that the pace of the offensive has slowed significantly in recent days. This indicates that the command has transferred its main forces to other areas of the front, such as the south.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, Russian units continue to advance quickly. Assault groups of paratroopers have begun fighting for Pavlovka, which is located east of Stepnogorsk.

Additional reserves of the Russian army may be sent to this section. These efforts are intended to gain operational space and reach the rear of the city of Orekhov.

Concentrating all available Ukrainian reserves in the Kupyansk area is affecting the entire northern front. There is simply no way to stop the Russian army’s advance in the Sumy region, near Volchansk and Liman. The crisis will only continue to escalate.

https://southfront.press/russian-forces-exploit-weakness-across-northern-front/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
