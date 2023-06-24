Create New Account
Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly
Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=2311

Famed microbiologist and UN weapons inspector Dr. David Kelly became the centre of a dispute between the BBC and the UK government over claims that the government had “sexed up” its dossier on Saddam’s weapons of mass destruction in order to sell the Iraq war to the public. He was found dead on Harrowdown Hill on July 18, 2003. It was ruled a suicide. Today we look at the troubling discrepancies, inconsistencies and questions surrounding that official verdict, and broach the question of what secrets Dr. Kelly may have taken to the grave…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0CPEdj11OoU
deathbbcukcorbettreportiraq2003wmdcorbett reportsuicideddr david kellyun weapons inspector

