700kg-1ton per hour feed pellet production line

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Let's take a look at how a feed pellet production line is configured. At the very front is a grass cutter. The chopped material from the chaff cutter enters the unloading air feed box. The next part is connected to a crusher. A set of small grinders. This is a complete cyclone bag filter dust collector. airlocks, and fans – a full set of dust removal equipment. After crushing, it is stirred; this is a blender. This is the feeding port. After the materials are mixed, they can be pelletizing. This is a 450-type, 45-kilowatt flat die feed pellet mill with an hourly output of 700 kg to 1 ton. This is a 1.2 cubic meter cooling unit. The top part is the airlock, the bottom part is the cooling tank, and the bottom is the vibrating screen. The next part consists of a cyclone dust collector and an airlock. Finally, there's an automatic packaging machine. This is the configuration of an entire feed pellet production line. Let's take a look at the pellet output of the pellet mill.