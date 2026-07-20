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700kg-1ton per hour feed pellet production line
JnSharePelletmachine
JnSharePelletmachine
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Let's take a look at how a feed pellet production line is configured. At the very front is a grass cutter. The chopped material from the chaff cutter enters the unloading air feed box. The next part is connected to a crusher. A set of small grinders. This is a complete cyclone bag filter dust collector. airlocks, and fans – a full set of dust removal equipment. After crushing, it is stirred; this is a blender. This is the feeding port. After the materials are mixed, they can be pelletizing. This is a 450-type, 45-kilowatt flat die feed pellet mill with an hourly output of 700 kg to 1 ton. This is a 1.2 cubic meter cooling unit. The top part is the airlock, the bottom part is the cooling tank, and the bottom is the vibrating screen. The next part consists of a cyclone dust collector and an airlock. Finally, there's an automatic packaging machine. This is the configuration of an entire feed pellet production line. Let's take a look at the pellet output of the pellet mill.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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