Original name: Familia cântărețului de folclor Ilie Caraș, terorizată de Securitatea lui Zelensky, artistul se teme | Full translation: The family of folk singer Ilie Caraș, terrorized by Zelensky's Security, the artist is afraid | So the Zelensky's Security began to terrorize other minorities living in Ukraine. They burn the Orthodox Romanian Churches. So my fellow Romanians have the same bitter faith as my Russian orthodox brothers from the Eastern Ukraine.
