© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deadly child abuse - documentary brings handlers and causes to light
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • January 24, 2022
What do pedophilia and organ trafficking have to do with each other? For children who fall into the hands of criminal traffickers, sometimes a lot, as Polish director Patryk Vega shows in his documentary "The Devil's Eyes". Watch a short summary of this stirring reportage here.
✓ www.kla.tv/21410
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/21410
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.