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When Will the World End? A Comprehensive Countdown
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6 views • April 17, 2020
When will the world end? What signs should we be looking out for? What does the Bible say about it? This video looks at key prophetic clues to help answer these questions, and includes a timeline of events predicted to occur in the run up to the return of Jesus. Click here http://goo.gl/6ZywTJ to read an article which goes into more detail on what has been said in this video. Join in forum discussions on this topic and more by clicking here http://goo.gl/Y6HiE1 Our email address can be found on the 'About' section of this channel. *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Music Info: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQKG.... Artist: Ross Bugden Song: 'Epic music Rapture' Licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Music info: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC28i.... Song: 'Best Epic War Music' Licence: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... #EndTimeSurvivors #endoftheworld
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