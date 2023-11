Reacting ANIMAL (Official Teaser): Ranbir Kapoor |Rashmika M, Anil K, Bobby D |Sandeep Reddy Vanga |Bhushan K

ANIMAL (Official Teaser): Ranbir Kapoor |Rashmika M, Anil K, Bobby D |Sandeep Reddy Vanga |Bhushan K





FILM CREDITS:





GULSHAN KUMAR & T-SERIES PRESENT

A T-SERIES FILMS, ST FILM LTD &

BHADRAKALI PICTURES PRODUCTION





#RANBIRKAPOOR IN #ANIMAL

THE FILM BY #SANDEEPREDDYVANGA





WRITER – EDITOR –DIRECTOR: SANDEEP REDDY VANGA

PRODUCED BY: BHUSHAN KUMAR, PRANAY REDDY VANGA, MURAD KHETANI, KRISHAN KUMAR

CO-PRODUCER: SHIV CHANANA, FIRUZI KHAN

PRESIDENT (T-SERIES): NEERAJ KALYAN

SCREENPLAY: SANDEEP REDDY VANGA, PRANAY REDDY VANGA & SURESH BANDARU

DIALOGUES: SAURABH GUPTA

DOP: AMIT ROY

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: SURESH SELVARAJAN

ACTION: SUPREME SUNDAR

COSTUME DESIGNER: SHEETAL IQBAL SHARMA

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: MAHIPAL RATHORE

MUSIC: PRITAM, VISHAL MISHRA, MANAN BHARDWAJ, SHREYAS PURANIK, JAANI, ASHIM KEMSON, HARSHAVARDHAN RAMESHWAR, GURINDER SEAGAL

LYRICS: MANOJ MUNTASHIR, JAANI, SIDDHARTH-GARIMA, RAJ SHEKHAR, BHUPINDER BABBAL, MANAN BHARDWAJ, ASHIM KEMSON, GURINDER SEAGAL

BGM: HARSHAVARDHAN RAMESHWAR

SOUND DESIGN: SYNC CINEMA

SOUND MIXING: RAJA KRISHNAN M.R

ASSOC.EDITOR: MD. ZAYEEMUDDIN

ASSOC.DIRECTORS: SHANMUKHA GOWTHAM.G, SRIKANTH VARMA.G

1st AD: PRAATIEK DODEJA

PROJECT HEAD: ALOK KUMAR SHUKLA

POST PRODUCTION: DO IT CREATIVE, THE POST CO, NY DI-WAALA

LINE PRODUCER: MAX REHMAN, SHIV KUMAR

MARKETING & PROMOTIONS (T-SERIES): SHIVAM CHANANA, RAJ CHANANA, PRASHANT SHETTY, MITA CHOUDHARY, RAHUL DUBEY, AMOL BHAMARE, HEETT SAVLA

MUSIC ON: T-SERIES

MUSIC TEAM (T-SERIES): RAJ CHANANA, SHIVAM CHANANA, SONAL CHAWLA, SONU SRIVASTAVA, VIVIN SACHDEVA

PR AGENCY: COMMUNIQUÉ FILM PR

MARKETING AGENCY: VARUN GUPTA (MAX), WALLS & TRENDS

DIGITAL MARKETING: EVERYMEDIA

PUBLICITY DESIGN: ANIL & BHANU

VISUAL PROMOTION: JUST RIGHT STUDIOZ NX









