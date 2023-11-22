Create New Account
What Your Government, Big Pharma and the Mainstream Media Don't Want You to Know
The Prisoner
The CEO of the OneAmerica insurance company publicly disclosed that during the third and fourth quarters of 2021, death in people of working age (18–64) was 40 percent higher than it was before the pandemic. Significantly, the majority of the deaths were not attributed to COVID. A 40 percent increase in deaths is literally earth-shaking.

Mirrored - MediaGiant

