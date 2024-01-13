CNN Finally Admits the OBVIOUS About Trump Charges: It's a Witch Hunt Glenn TV Ep 327

Glenn Beck





Jan 12, 2024





War, Davos, and drug dealers. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn recaps all the significant news stories he didn't have time to cover throughout the week, like President Biden approving an airstrike on the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen without congressional approval (and the anti-American protests that — unsurprisingly — followed in Times Square). Next is Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) becoming a conservative? Glenn gives his thoughts after Fetterman was recorded speaking some sense about South Africa's recent controversial opinion on Israel and Gaza. Then, CNN finally admits there may be a political angle in the prosecution against Donald Trump, and artist Jelly Roll gives a powerful congressional testimony on the consequences of the fentanyl crisis. Glenn later discusses the shocking coordinated effort by some of the world's biggest charities, like Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross, to bring illegal immigrants to America. Finally, Glenn ends on a monologue from GBN's Neil Oliver discussing his pride in being labeled a "conspiracy theorist."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNoVfC0WqfU