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Illuminati Satanist mock art parties are to cover up real cannibal party in case photos get leaked
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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264 views • June 17, 2022

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022). Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid globalist elites have mock art parties with human models’ head sticking out from the dinner table as a safeguard cover-up mock party, in case any of their real cannibal parties’ photos or videos get leaked to the public and the human specie and humanoid species. They can just say it is an art party. It is not art, but it is a demented reptilian Satanist lunacy party, but the humans who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels and who are filled by the Jezebel demon spirit, are just as dumb, so they do not say anything or think it strange but just believe it is art. The main diet of the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanists are human beings. They are the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers and politicians and Hollywood celebrities and artists and fashion designers and court judges and military leaders and CIA NSA MI6 FBI leaders and corporate executives and black nobility families and royal families and church pastors and college professors and HR department female witches who run the companies and all other nice wealthy prestigious respected jobs. They cook alive the real Christians with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day to try to kill them and silence them, and kick them out of every church and job and group. They cannot kill us real Christians, but Satan Lucifer and his attackers get destroyed instead. They can only kill the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head covering so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels to stick their middle fingers up at God, and who are cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word and be laughed at by Satan Lucifer and the reptilians, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes. This is why they are cowardly traitors and either hide in silence or modify & sterilize & dilute & pick & choose & edit the 100% truth of God, in order to insult God and appease both Satan Lucifer and God, to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They are the reprobate degenerate spiritually-blind End Times apostate harlot Church. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! They do not like my daily sermon I am writing, because they are attacking with weakness attacks and left shoulder blade cramp attacks. End of transmission…


See video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dimc1OKYqPs6/

See video:https://www.brighteon.com/9edb6fe8-be86-4ed4-afe9-b917d60cc5df

See video: https://odysee.com/@ChristianRapture/illuminatimockpartytocoveruprealcannibalparty


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047


See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver


Tags:


#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

Keywords
christjesusvaccinechristiandonald trumpjoe bidenbible prophecyelection fraudcoronaviruscovid-19
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