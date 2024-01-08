America For Sale

The land and property grab that is being allowed to occur in the US needs to be addressed. Federal restrictions should be created to greatly limit what a foreigner or foreign entity who does not live in the US can buy. None of our resources that provide for our infrastructure should be for sale to a foreigner or foreign entity. No foreigner or foreign entity should be able to purchase property in the US that takes from an American, whether by the property itself or by the natural resources it uses up around it. These purchases need more scrutiny, the USDA needs to start actually doing its job, and the Federal government needs to protect our interests here at home. When are we going to learn that it needs to be America and Americans first? After it's too late? I urge you to reach out to your representatives and tell them to put a stop to this or come up with some sensible restrictions that protect Americans and their interests.





