On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/why-must-jesus-return-0

More about End Times: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/end_times

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social

-------





Tom: Thanks, Gary. You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to him.





Dave Hunt and I are discussing his book When Will Jesus Come?, which some of our listeners, Dave, may know by its former title How Close Are We? But by either title, it would seem apparent that the subject matter of the book is the return of Jesus Christ.





Dave, when Jesus ascended into heaven, the angels spoke to those who were gathered…there were a couple of angels there, I think—weren’t there two?





Dave: Two. “Two men in white raiment stood by them and said…” That’s what the Book of Acts said.

Tom: What did they say?