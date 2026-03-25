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You Must UPGRADE Your Prepping Game to Survive Government-Run Human Culling
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Government Depopulation and Energy Lockdowns (0:01)

- Two Classes of People: Doomed and Renegades (2:26)

- Reliability of the Power Grid and EVs (4:58)

- Weaponization of Personal Data (7:11)

- Off-Grid Living and Privacy Measures (11:58)

- Global Famine and Energy Infrastructure (14:45)

- Challenges of Going Off-Grid (15:57)

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