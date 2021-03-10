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America exposing the truth of gross Covid misdiagnosis, which has resulted in Lockdown, Masks and unnecessary Jabs
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60 views • March 10, 2021
This is why America is unlocking the truth of gross misdiagnosis is no longer being hidden. Still some will say we’re peddling misinformation as though #PCR + “cases” had no relationship to ruinous & deadly restrictions. It’s a global deceit peddled by folk like
@NeilDotObrien
@pcrclaims
Representing a pro bono network of lawyers who believe that PCR pillar 2 testing has created a disproportionate and overly restrictive ruinous policy set.
@NeilDotObrien
@pcrclaims
Representing a pro bono network of lawyers who believe that PCR pillar 2 testing has created a disproportionate and overly restrictive ruinous policy set.
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