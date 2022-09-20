Congressman Pat Fallon (R-TX)： Anthony Fauci and CDC Politicised Coivd-19.

https://gnews.org/post/p1nhe1b10

09/15/2022 Pat Fallon (R-TX)：Fauci and CDC mixed politics with medicine for over two years and gave inconsistent guidance. When people were protesting the lockdowns, they told Americans they were essential. They were saying people are spreading COVID. But when the left wanted to protest for George Floyd, they said all that’s perfectly fine, just wear a mask. That doesn’t make any sense

