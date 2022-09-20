Congressman Pat Fallon (R-TX)： Anthony Fauci and CDC Politicised Coivd-19.

https://gnews.org/post/p1nhe1b10
09/15/2022 Pat Fallon (R-TX)：Fauci and CDC mixed politics with medicine for over two years and gave inconsistent guidance. When people were protesting the lockdowns, they told Americans they were essential. They were saying people are spreading COVID. But when the left wanted to protest for George Floyd, they said all that’s perfectly fine, just wear a mask. That doesn’t make any sense
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.