Zelensky’s Dreams Of Kursk Shattered By Harsh Reality

Kiev’s president Zelensky tried to calm down his Western patrons claiming that everything is going according to plan in the Kursk region, but the pincer of Russian counteroffensive is shrinking the Ukrainian grouping on Russian territory.

Over the past days alone, Russian forces took back control of several more settlements on different flanks. As a result of successful attacks, the weak Ukrainian defense was destroyed in the Korenevo district of the region. On September 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the full control of the border village of Uspenovka. Russian forces launched an assault on Lyubimovka and took control of Daryino located on the eastern flank of the Snagost river.

At the same time, Russian counterattacks brought victories on the eastern flank of the Kursk battlefield. The Russian military officially confirmed control of Borki.

Ukrainian attacks in other directions around Sudzha are repelled and bring more losses to the Ukrainian army.

As a result of the Russian advance along the border around the main Ukrainian stronghold in Sudzha, the Ukrainian military only has one large road left for communications and military supplies on Russian territory. It lays between Sudzha and the Ukrainian Sumy region and it is already under Russian fire control.

The plan of the great military genius Zelensky was probably to launch attacks in the rear of the advancing Russian troops in the Kursk region; but there were hitches in his plan.

In recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted several attacks in the border areas near Veseloe in the Glushkovsky district. Ukrainian forces crossed the border in an attempt to gain a foothold at the local railway station in the Russian rear but they were welcomed by Russian forces and stopped by heavy battles.

The Russian military was well aware of the plans of the Ukrainian military command after a series of precision strikes with NATO systems on Russian bridges across the Seim River, which began a month ago. Weeks of delays of Ukrainian ground attacks across the border in the Glushkovsky district offered the Russian military a lot of time to strengthen its defense.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost several experienced units in more than a month of heavy battles in the Kursk region. Amid heavy losses, the Ukrainian command began throwing untrained soldiers recently captured on the streets into a slaughter. Today, losing large reserves near Sudzha, Ukrainian troops are forced to regroup and attempt new assaults in other directions in the Kursk region.

Zelensky likely hopes to capture quite wide areas and push the Russian army across the Seim River to declare another senseless great victory and gain political benefit; but he needs much more cannon fodder to cover Russian land with blood.

https://southfront.press/zelensky-dreams-of-kursk-shattered-by-harsh-reality/