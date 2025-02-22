~iamken N7 /// God Is With Us by Mike Adams the Health Ranger

This was an ~iamken N7 worthy of a redo. Mike’s message goes a long way. I encourage each of you to see it for what it is and make the appropriate adjustments. Many people seek a better day. Only people awake can make that happen. I also encourage you to reach out over on my response page. I am not associated with Mike Adams in any way, but he would agree that collective action is required, and in a nonviolent manner.

Share this message with children, parents, grandparents, family, friends, and the like.

Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html

https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract





& Our Response Page:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html

The 2005 ADFM Project:

http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html