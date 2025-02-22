© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
~iamken N7 /// God Is With Us by Mike Adams the Health Ranger
This was an ~iamken N7 worthy of a redo. Mike’s message goes a long way. I encourage each of you to see it for what it is and make the appropriate adjustments. Many people seek a better day. Only people awake can make that happen. I also encourage you to reach out over on my response page. I am not associated with Mike Adams in any way, but he would agree that collective action is required, and in a nonviolent manner.
Share this message with children, parents, grandparents, family, friends, and the like.
Other tools of interest would be The Politicians' Contract & Act:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-contract---act.html
https://tio.today/the-politicians-contract
& Our Response Page:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/brighteon-response-page.html
The 2005 ADFM Project:
http://www.ministriesofhumanitariancouncil.org/mohc-the-adfm-project.html