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Seventh Day Sabbath Keepers BEWARE
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79 views • July 22, 2021
The biggest Antichrist Spiirts Jesus faced were from sabbath keepers, those who claim to know God and keep the commandments. If they did not know why they turned on Jesus and had no problems with requesting a murderer go free, you better believe that same spirit is still rampant amongst many who claim they keep the commandments with special emphasis on the 7th day Saturday Sabbath.
The devil is able to deceive anyone regardless of who they are or what church denonmination they hold to. You better believe it, even some of God's angels in heaven followed the devil.
As the sifting of peoples faith increases around the world, we will see all religions and denominations fall. we will see brethren betraying one another and hating one another. One world religion is now forming.
The devil is able to deceive anyone regardless of who they are or what church denonmination they hold to. You better believe it, even some of God's angels in heaven followed the devil.
As the sifting of peoples faith increases around the world, we will see all religions and denominations fall. we will see brethren betraying one another and hating one another. One world religion is now forming.
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