BARDA DARPA and their bioweapons program
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

BARDA, why is your defense department trying out a bio weapon? This isn't a health program. There was an inhalation vaccine a while ago. It was called FluMist, and FluMist was so deadly for certain populations, especially little kids. I mean, it was so deadly they took it off the market. After we did several vaccine court cases, we have to read carefully, what is BARDA, a government agency that is not a medical agency. It's a combat agency. What else can you say? DARPA? BARDA, as we presented back 25-30 years ago, showing them how to heal all of this in our military, and especially in 2009 and they took all the work that showed what their bio weapons were doing, and of course, they jailed me without anything other than felony fugitive from Fauci and that work remains to this day, kept the knowledge kept from the American people.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 06/16/2025

5/10/2025 - MAHA with Mike with Dr Judy Mikovits: https://lindelltv.com/the-science-behind-vaccine-aids-new-wuhan-bat-virus-causing-media-scare/?channel=4924

Drink Cardio Miracle daily: https://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

