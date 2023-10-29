Night Work of Israeli on the Gaza Strip - part 2 of 2

New footage of the night work of Israeli armored vehicles under the cover of artillery and aviation fire in the north of the Gaza Strip. You can see Merkava tanks with visors moving near buildings that were destroyed in advance by aircraft.





This morning, an IDF spokesman said that additional Israeli army forces had gained a foothold in the Gaza Strip during overnight maneuvers.





Thus, Israel continues its progressive invasion of Gaza, instead of a one-time large-scale operation from different directions, thereby delaying a possible political or military response from Arab countries and Iran.