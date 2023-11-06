Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kevin J. Johnston Warns You To NOT Take a Side In The Israel Palestine War And NOT To Take Sides Ever
channel image
KevinJJohnston
256 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
15 views
Published Yesterday

Kevin J. Johnston Warns You To NOT Take a Side In The Israel Palestine War And NOT To Take Sides Ever


Some very very very important philosophical statements are being made on my first live on Instagram after a 36-hour ban. It's amazing how poorly we are doing as a society because we have allowed the far left and the radicals to take over every branch of government.


I'm just sharing with you a little bit of my own wisdom. Hopefully, everybody who watches us today learns something from it!



www.FreedomReport.ca




#israel #palestine #war #saudiarabia #qatar #kevinjjohnston #leftwing #lgbtg #police #solidarity


israel, palestine, war, saudiarabia, qatar, kevinjjohnston, leftwing, lgbtg, police, solidarity

Keywords
israelpalestinewarpoliceqatarlgbtgsaudiarabialeftwingsolidaritykevinjjohnston

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket