The War Against Humans | Unrestricted Truths

What is transhumanism? Is technocracy underpinning us?





Patrick Wood brings forward his 45 years of research to inform us of Technocracy, Transhumanisn, and Scientism.





In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig and Patrick Wood discuss how this global takeover movement has been “in our face” the past 50 years.





See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3OzcnAi

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