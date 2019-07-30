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All Statutes are Edicts under Martial Law part 1
Sovereignty International
Sovereignty International
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13 views • July 30, 2019
This video was taken during the Northeast Private Information Share at Ocean City New Jersey in May 2019.

Part 2 of this video can be viewed in the exclusive content at www.sovereigntyinternational.fyi


It is warfare and you have to treat it that way. the best defense is a good offense. Go on the attack by making an Affidavit of Corporate Denial and serve Notice and Demands

There is another upcoming East Coast Private Information Share in Ocean City New Jersey in October 2019
When: October 25, 26, and 27, 2019 for a basic education workshop, and November 1, 2, and 3, 2019 for an advanced workshop.

Time: 10 AM to 5 PM each day

ONLY those who provide a non-refundable deposit will be guaranteed a seat

Location:
https://eur03.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vrbo.com%2F622617&data=02%7C01%7C%7C872f280af4f94d35a3bd08d5891751e1%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C636565655602488722&sdata=oi%2F6H9NstVuHxgqUxExqfXX7W6TV9bY2shZPhgbYvfM%3D&reserved=0
for a total cost of $180 including accommodations first come first served

for reservations contact [email protected]

follow me on steamit.com @sovereigntyintl and don't forget to vote on the articles and make comments

Support the channel, consider watching one 30 second ad and clicking to find out more.

follow me on Twitter @engineerwin

www.sovereigntyinternational.fyi

http://sovereigntyinternational.wordp...

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Email - [email protected]

For information on how you can obtain a copy of all of my youtube videos in *.mp4 format, as well as a DVD with over 50 searcheable law dictionaries, and other books and forms, contact me privately.

Youtube profile - sovereignliving

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCokS...

Common Law your ONLY real Remedy playlist
https://goo.gl/0IwzmY

Do It Yourself playlist
https://goo.gl/iB4VHe

The War on Terror is a Fraud playlist
https://goo.gl/T4uGIX

Peace Officers vs PIGs Playlist
https://goo.gl/K94MC3

Bankster Thieves Playlist
https://goo.gl/YQ15pi

BAR Members and their Satanic Connections
https://goo.gl/wGs6LH

Do You Know Who You Are playlist
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Fire and United Nations Judicial Whores Playlist
https://goo.gl/eB1sn4

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