Brainstorming Solutions Live on Air

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
James joins Ernest Hancock once again for his regular weekly appearance on Declare Your Independence. This week they discuss the pre-planned (s)election chaos leading into the darkest winter of the great reset and what we can actually do to break people's mental dependence on the system of their enslavement.