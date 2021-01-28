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'Vaccine' Has Infertility and Autoimmune Disease Risks
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200 views • January 28, 2021
Dr. Malthouse, a Canadian doctor that has challenged the approach to the 'pandemic' explains why the 'vaccine' is not technically a vaccine at all. It does not meet the clinical definition of what a vaccine actually is. He explains there could be a high, high risk of infertility and auto immune disease as a risk of taking this experimental product. He would not recommend anyone taking it of child bearing age, and if it were a term of employment, suggests you be fired and then sue your employer. The fact there is still no actual SARS CoV 2 even identified calls into question the science behind this whole crisis.
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