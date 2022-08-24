BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

274) Mind Control and Psyops
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
586 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
114 views • August 24, 2022

Credits to the channel Sarah Westall: https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0 May 9th, 2022 | Mind Control & Psyops - They are Really Good At It, Understand How They Control You: https://odysee.com/@sarahwestall:0/False-Flags-presentation:3


This video is an excerpt from a presentation that Sarah Westall gave at Jim Fetzer's False Flags and Conspiracy Conference of December 2021. She has entitled it "Mind Control and Psyops: they are really good at it - understand how they control you".


Clinical psychologist Prof. Mattias Desmet has explained his theory of mass formation psychosis in his book entitled "The Psychology of Totalitarianism" (https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/its-time-to-take-a-stand-matthias-desmet/), but unfortunately Dr. Desmet seems unaware of the electromagnetic mind control weapons that are now fully available.


Whistleblower physicist US Lt. Col. Tom Bearden wrote in 1991 that “This technology will give us the capability to engineer reality itself — both physical reality, life and mind — And we will be able to engineer it to be either a heaven or a hell; the choice is up to us.” Thirty years later, we are targeted by these weapons and almost no one is talking about it. This is how "mass formation psychosis" happens in the 21st century.


It is way beyond time for us to wake up to what is going on and Sarah does a great job of explaining this technology. Note that when "covid" was alleged to have broken out in Wuhan, China, the world's biggest (five times the size of New York) extremely low frequency (ELF - up to 20 Hz) had just been completed in Hubei Province, which is exactly where Wuhan is located. And as we all know, 10 thousand 5G antennas had also just been switched on in Wuhan.


Related videos:

Barrie Trower Interviews: 1) ICATOR Conference interview (17.6.22); 2) Microwave weaponry's use on people explained (5.12.12) (https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/barrie-trower-icator-conference-interview-with-alison-smith/)

Karen Kingston Plays Video of Prof James Giordano, Georgetown Univ, Chief of Neuroethics Program Discussing How to Hijack Leaders and Create Nanotech Cloud to Create Epidemic Strokes (Part 1) (https://banned.video/watch?id=62c50b4610391666730563f7)

Dr. James Giordano videos: 1) Battlescape Brain: Military & Intelligence Use of Neurocognitive Science (11/20/20), 2) The DARPA Pandemic Assassination Program (https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/dr-james-giordano-battlescape-brain-military-and-intelligence-use-of-neurocognitive-science-video-nov-20-2020/)


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
emfmind controlpsyops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy