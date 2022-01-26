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TRUCKERS ACROSS CANADA ARE BEING CHEERED ON ONROUTE TO OTTAWA!
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110 views • January 26, 2022
NEW - Truckers are driving across Canada in a large caravan to protest vaccine mandates and people are meeting them along the way to cheer them on.
This SHOWS the level of frustration & disapproval "the people of Canada" have against their Govt & the WEF Clause Schwab NAZI Young Global Leaders School trained TRUDEAU...
This SHOWS the level of frustration & disapproval "the people of Canada" have against their Govt & the WEF Clause Schwab NAZI Young Global Leaders School trained TRUDEAU...
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