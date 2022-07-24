Planes, Buses Caught Trafficking Illegal Alien Kids Across U.S.

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Planes, Buses Caught Trafficking Kids: Vehicles filled With Illegal Alien Kids Moved Across U.S.
US Planes and Buses are TRAFFICKING kids?!
Bazzel Bad joins to expose the Biden Administration’s funding of US aircraft & buses trafficking children.
If this is LEGIT, our nation could very well be funding the BIGGEST trafficking scheme ever!
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!