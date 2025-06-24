China Bridge Fall: Leaving a truck teetering at the EDGE of the collapse - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In one dramatic scene, a bridge gave way — leaving a truck teetering at the EDGE of the collapse
The driver was safely rescued, but the footage captures the scale of destruction in Guizhou
Source: Chinese social media
Catastrophic flooding has hit Guizhou Province, southern China. Over 70,000 residents were forced to flee
Bridges collapsed, malls were wrecked, and cars were swept away in the deluge