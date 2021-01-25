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UMBRELLA [V] Corp & China Virus | Super Bowl MOON Rituals | Seattle Corps Microsoft & Boeing PLAGUE
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55 views • January 25, 2021
◄Originally posted on 2/2/2020 to YouTube►
#VTheFifthElement #WuhanIsRaccoon #2020YearZero
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PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
For a primer on these topics and to learn more about the Ether (V) the fifth element, see my previous videos: Pt 1: https://youtu.be/OaVbBNi3xCA | Pt 2: https://youtu.be/CbhBZwTzP4k | Pt 3: https://youtu.be/39kgfofnED8 | Pt 4: https://youtu.be/ZuP1UurzSqs | Pt 5: https://youtu.be/_wopClpSdgQ
References:
Derek (Gematrinator) Montana Bowl & Moon vids: https://youtu.be/qDr55q7Kp2g & https://youtu.be/8LtPMZA1IqI
Clif High 'Woostory' (history is falsified) video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DILdVLcqAzA
Gigi Young CUBE and Ahriman symbolism video: https://youtu.be/UgLkINA2vN4
Zach Hubbard (Gematria Effect) Larry Johnson Interview: https://youtu.be/a_9ZVNPyJhs
Zach Hubbard (Gematria Effect) Bill Gates & Microsoft 'Plague': https://youtu.be/oKmISqCleQc
VIVARIUM Trailer: https://youtu.be/4FtHOApNMV4
Gates Foundation Corona Virus Simulation: http://fmshooter.com/gates-foundation-simulated-exact-coronavirus-outbreak-scenario-last-november-with-event-201/
Joseph Farrell Corona Virus Blogs about manufactured crisis: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/questions-emerge-about-coronavirus/ & https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/more-on-the-coronavirus-a-real-simulation/
Corona Virus Death Toll Rising (1/23 update): https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-quarantines-second-city-experts-warn-its-already-too-late-stop-virus
Space Force, and Economy Tie Ins: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/us-space-force-just-swore-its-first-chief-space-operations | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/one-dead-speeding-tesla-crashes-and-bursts-flames-california-intersection-saturday-night | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biggest-stock-market-melt-us-history-has-pushed-prices-moat-overvalued-ever | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/10-warthogs-elephant-walk-show-force-weeks-after-52-stealth-fighters-taxied-down
#VTheFifthElement #WuhanIsRaccoon #2020YearZero
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
For a primer on these topics and to learn more about the Ether (V) the fifth element, see my previous videos: Pt 1: https://youtu.be/OaVbBNi3xCA | Pt 2: https://youtu.be/CbhBZwTzP4k | Pt 3: https://youtu.be/39kgfofnED8 | Pt 4: https://youtu.be/ZuP1UurzSqs | Pt 5: https://youtu.be/_wopClpSdgQ
References:
Derek (Gematrinator) Montana Bowl & Moon vids: https://youtu.be/qDr55q7Kp2g & https://youtu.be/8LtPMZA1IqI
Clif High 'Woostory' (history is falsified) video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DILdVLcqAzA
Gigi Young CUBE and Ahriman symbolism video: https://youtu.be/UgLkINA2vN4
Zach Hubbard (Gematria Effect) Larry Johnson Interview: https://youtu.be/a_9ZVNPyJhs
Zach Hubbard (Gematria Effect) Bill Gates & Microsoft 'Plague': https://youtu.be/oKmISqCleQc
VIVARIUM Trailer: https://youtu.be/4FtHOApNMV4
Gates Foundation Corona Virus Simulation: http://fmshooter.com/gates-foundation-simulated-exact-coronavirus-outbreak-scenario-last-november-with-event-201/
Joseph Farrell Corona Virus Blogs about manufactured crisis: https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/questions-emerge-about-coronavirus/ & https://gizadeathstar.com/2020/01/more-on-the-coronavirus-a-real-simulation/
Corona Virus Death Toll Rising (1/23 update): https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-quarantines-second-city-experts-warn-its-already-too-late-stop-virus
Space Force, and Economy Tie Ins: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/us-space-force-just-swore-its-first-chief-space-operations | https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/one-dead-speeding-tesla-crashes-and-bursts-flames-california-intersection-saturday-night | https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biggest-stock-market-melt-us-history-has-pushed-prices-moat-overvalued-ever | https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/10-warthogs-elephant-walk-show-force-weeks-after-52-stealth-fighters-taxied-down
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