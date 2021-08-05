© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
International Weather Wars - 5 August 2021 - Germany update - Greece - China - California and more..
Follow
2
Share
Report
162 views • August 09, 2021
Featuring : Germany (update) / Greece / China / World Meterological Org. and more..
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Germany
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/bauen-umwelt-und-verkehr/hagelabwehr
China Flood
https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210720-heavy-rainfall-in-china-floods-city-and-subway-killing-several-people
China - Weather Modification by Drone (UAV)
https://epaper.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202101/08/WS5ff79d69a31099a2343531dd.html
China - Project the size of Spain
https://www.rt.com/business/423508-china-project-forces-rainfall/
China - Project Upgrade - larger than India
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-04/china-announces-expansion-to-weather-modification/12952590
World Meterological Organisation
https://community.wmo.int/governance/commission-membership/research-board/world-weather-research-scientific-steering-committee/expert-team-weather-modification
https://www.wmo.int/pages/prog/arep/wwrp/new/documents/WMO_ET_Weather_Modification_Research.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20191208230908/https://www.wmo.int/pages/prog/arep/wwrp/new/documents/WMO_ET_Weather_Modification_Research.pdf
Morocco & UAE
http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/environment/cloud-seeding-data-to-be-tested-in-morocco-1.1929690
Financial Times - Space Mirrors (compact discs though)
https://www.ft.com/content/6a6326fc-945b-11e6-a1dc-bdf38d484582
Northern California Power Agency - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding from 2006
http://www.calaverasenterprise.com/news/article_f21e98ea-aac9-11e6-8a59-1328abe2c942.html
https://www.ncpa.com/contact/
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Germany
https://www.rems-murr-kreis.de/bauen-umwelt-und-verkehr/hagelabwehr
China Flood
https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210720-heavy-rainfall-in-china-floods-city-and-subway-killing-several-people
China - Weather Modification by Drone (UAV)
https://epaper.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202101/08/WS5ff79d69a31099a2343531dd.html
China - Project the size of Spain
https://www.rt.com/business/423508-china-project-forces-rainfall/
China - Project Upgrade - larger than India
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-12-04/china-announces-expansion-to-weather-modification/12952590
World Meterological Organisation
https://community.wmo.int/governance/commission-membership/research-board/world-weather-research-scientific-steering-committee/expert-team-weather-modification
https://www.wmo.int/pages/prog/arep/wwrp/new/documents/WMO_ET_Weather_Modification_Research.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20191208230908/https://www.wmo.int/pages/prog/arep/wwrp/new/documents/WMO_ET_Weather_Modification_Research.pdf
Morocco & UAE
http://gulfnews.com/news/uae/environment/cloud-seeding-data-to-be-tested-in-morocco-1.1929690
Financial Times - Space Mirrors (compact discs though)
https://www.ft.com/content/6a6326fc-945b-11e6-a1dc-bdf38d484582
Northern California Power Agency - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding from 2006
http://www.calaverasenterprise.com/news/article_f21e98ea-aac9-11e6-8a59-1328abe2c942.html
https://www.ncpa.com/contact/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.