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I had to create my own German Style Sourdough Bread
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65 views • February 16, 2022
Finding German style bread in the USA is difficult. To not feel homesick I created healthy German style bread recipes. Every day I mixed flour from different grains, added seeds and created sourdough bread recipes.
Over time I created a lot of different recipes and started bread baking classes. People who attended my class also wanted my recipes. So, I wrote a step-by-step illustrated instruction book.
Check it out here: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/bake-whole-grain-sourdough-bread/
Over time I created a lot of different recipes and started bread baking classes. People who attended my class also wanted my recipes. So, I wrote a step-by-step illustrated instruction book.
Check it out here: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/bake-whole-grain-sourdough-bread/
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