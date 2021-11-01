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The Effects of Climate Change on the Wildlife Around Us and the Exciting Possibility of Groundwater Recharge with Dr. Steven Ostoja
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70 views • November 01, 2021
What does the future hold for us in the scope of near-future climate change? From drought to fire, new solutions are needed now more than ever.
Listen up to learn:
The difference between El Niño and La Niña
The California crops which significantly affect its climate
How groundwater recharge can help reverse adverse effects
Dr. Steven Ostoja is the director of the USDA California Climate Hub and has joined the conversation to share his experience battling climate change and to share a dire warning on what is to come.
Climate change has been an ongoing and widely known issue but has been altogether ignored for far too long. From the prospect of serious drought to the increasing severity of fires, the consequences will only continue to grow if no action is taken.
Using new technologies that can sense the areas of greatest benefits, groundwater recharge may hold the promise of protection from drought and pad our reserves moving forward. However, if fire management is not improved or rethought, relief may be difficult to come by, especially if suppression remains the primary solution.
Visit https://www.climatehubs.usda.gov for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Listen up to learn:
The difference between El Niño and La Niña
The California crops which significantly affect its climate
How groundwater recharge can help reverse adverse effects
Dr. Steven Ostoja is the director of the USDA California Climate Hub and has joined the conversation to share his experience battling climate change and to share a dire warning on what is to come.
Climate change has been an ongoing and widely known issue but has been altogether ignored for far too long. From the prospect of serious drought to the increasing severity of fires, the consequences will only continue to grow if no action is taken.
Using new technologies that can sense the areas of greatest benefits, groundwater recharge may hold the promise of protection from drought and pad our reserves moving forward. However, if fire management is not improved or rethought, relief may be difficult to come by, especially if suppression remains the primary solution.
Visit https://www.climatehubs.usda.gov for more information.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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