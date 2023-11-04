Create New Account
A fun brain training app with dubious transfer effects ⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Lumosity
jroseland
My review after three months of brain training with the paid version of Lumosity. Since I've logged so many hours of Dual N-Back brain training, I'm going to draw a lot of comparisons and insights between Lumosity and the N-Back apps I've used. Discussed...0:53 Lumosity vs Dual N-Back

3:09 Mathematics games

3:22 Transfer Effects?

4:37 Short term memory

6:29 Mindfulness training

7:58 Barometer of Nootropic effectiveness

10:07 Quantifying lifehacking habits

12:20 Meditation and Breathing

14:33 Lumosity is a SCAM! What are the brain training human studies really sayings? Brain training SCAM

17:10 John D. Rockefeller and brain training

18:23 My #1 brain training game recommendation

19:10 Comparative cost of Lumosity


Read Lumosity Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1079-lumosity

💲 Get Lumosity Membership

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Lumosity

reviewmindfulnessnootropicsbrain trainingdual n-backlumositylimitless mindsetshort-term memorybrain game

