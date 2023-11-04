A fun brain training app with dubious transfer effects ⭐⭐⭐ Biohacker Review of Lumosity

My review after three months of brain training with the paid version of Lumosity. Since I've logged so many hours of Dual N-Back brain training, I'm going to draw a lot of comparisons and insights between Lumosity and the N-Back apps I've used. Discussed...0:53 Lumosity vs Dual N-Back
3:09 Mathematics games
3:22 Transfer Effects?
4:37 Short term memory
6:29 Mindfulness training
7:58 Barometer of Nootropic effectiveness
10:07 Quantifying lifehacking habits
12:20 Meditation and Breathing
14:33 Lumosity is a SCAM! What are the brain training human studies really sayings? Brain training SCAM
17:10 John D. Rockefeller and brain training
18:23 My #1 brain training game recommendation
19:10 Comparative cost of Lumosity
Read Lumosity Review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/software-apps/1079-lumosity
💲 Get Lumosity Membership
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Lumosity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.